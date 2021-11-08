Head to Head Analysis: CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CTT – Correios De Portugal and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 8 0 2.67

Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus price target of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 464.02%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Dividends

CTT – Correios De Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CTT – Correios De Portugal pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schneider Electric S.E. pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schneider Electric S.E. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Schneider Electric S.E.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million 1.06 $19.04 million $0.13 92.93 Schneider Electric S.E. $28.74 billion 3.51 $2.43 billion $1.07 33.14

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal. Schneider Electric S.E. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTT – Correios De Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment comprises industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

