Head-To-Head Comparison: CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CytRx and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 117.89 -$6.70 million ($0.19) -4.00 REGENXBIO $154.57 million 10.81 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -13.11

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CytRx and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88

REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -80.09% -56.11% REGENXBIO -228.08% -44.27% -26.29%

Volatility & Risk

CytRx has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

