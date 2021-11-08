Head-To-Head Review: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) versus Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.7% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 17 2 0 2.11 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

bluebird bio currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $250.73 million 3.54 -$618.70 million ($12.60) -1.04 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.84

Oyster Point Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,675.98% -66.53% -49.40% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78%

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.