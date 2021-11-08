Head to Head Survey: Creative Realities (CREX) vs. Its Competitors

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Creative Realities to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05% Creative Realities Competitors -55.63% -44.79% -5.76%

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ competitors have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 14.27 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million 25.47

Creative Realities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 354 1912 2855 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Creative Realities’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Creative Realities competitors beat Creative Realities on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

