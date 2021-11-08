HeadHunter Group (HHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. On average, analysts expect HeadHunter Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

