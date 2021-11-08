HeadHunter Group (HHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. On average, analysts expect HeadHunter Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HeadHunter Group stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78.
HHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.
HeadHunter Group Company Profile
HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.