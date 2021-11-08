Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,126 shares of company stock worth $7,811,567 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

