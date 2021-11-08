Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.45.

HTA stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 351.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

