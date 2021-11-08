HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,056. The firm has a market cap of $859.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

