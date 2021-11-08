HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.