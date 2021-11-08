Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.16% of Helios Technologies worth $231,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

