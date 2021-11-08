Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.99. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,775. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

