Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.10 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.03. 5,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,775. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

