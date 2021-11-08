Helmet.insure 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $298,434.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $298,434.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00078401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00081419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,367.48 or 0.99496191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.98 or 0.07044861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,782,833 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars.

