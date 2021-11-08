Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €80.80 ($95.06). 683,173 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.47.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.