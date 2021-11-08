Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells $600,600.00 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HXL stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.61. 270,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -236.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

