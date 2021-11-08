Hifi Finance (MFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.95 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $131.52 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

