Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,391 ($31.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,440.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,468.06. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

