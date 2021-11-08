Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is Weld Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 1.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $152.68 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.53.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,201,897. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

