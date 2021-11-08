HM Payson & Co. Acquires 100,399 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,399 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $32,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.67. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $184.67 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.49.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

