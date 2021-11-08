HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,996.76. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,411. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,011.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,839.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,651.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,409 shares of company stock valued at $454,799,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

