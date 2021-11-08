HM Payson & Co. Has $60.95 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.93. American Express has a one year low of $109.55 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.