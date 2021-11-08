HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,433 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.30. 94,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,562. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $416.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

