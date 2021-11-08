Holo (HOT) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. Holo has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $242.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00232016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00097389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,870,443 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

