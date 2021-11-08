Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

