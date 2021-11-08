H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Director Robert A. Gerard Buys 5,000 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HRB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. 1,827,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.