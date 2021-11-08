HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $781.64.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $802.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $728.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.25. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $329.72 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.