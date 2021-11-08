Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.58 and a 200-day moving average of €48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

