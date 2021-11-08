Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.58 and a 200-day moving average of €48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

