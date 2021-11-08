Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 20,824 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

