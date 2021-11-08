Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. 1,346,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

