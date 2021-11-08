Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

