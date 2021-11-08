HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $7.21 on Monday. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HyreCar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HyreCar by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HyreCar by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

