Hyve (HYVE) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $512,839.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyve has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00081120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,822.30 or 0.99438861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.73 or 0.07181547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020969 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.