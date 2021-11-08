iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to C$89.50

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$85.50 to C$89.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.72.

IAFNF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. iA Financial has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

