IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $168.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.
Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.91. 700,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,109. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.27 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.
