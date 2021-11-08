IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $168.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.91. 700,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,109. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.27 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

