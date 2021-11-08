IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBG. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.29.

TSE IBG traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,028. The firm has a market cap of C$410.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.78. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. Analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

