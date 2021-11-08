ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $240.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.75.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.