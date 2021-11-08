Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Hits $0.0213 on Exchanges

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $78,659.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00082317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,269.34 or 1.00140647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.25 or 0.07193029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021206 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

