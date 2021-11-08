Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. On average, analysts expect Ideanomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

