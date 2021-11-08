Igor Levental Sells 35,750 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$361,003.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,009,789.90.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.62. 64,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,315. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.24.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

