iHeartMedia, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for iHeartMedia in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.12 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

