IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $850,531.57

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $850,531.57 and $72,804.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00226117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00096560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

