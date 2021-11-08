IMI’s (IMIAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMIAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

