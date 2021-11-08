Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.