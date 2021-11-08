Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Incyte were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.86 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

