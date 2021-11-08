Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Viveon Health Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.75 billion 0.17 $730,000.00 ($0.57) -20.63 Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.81 million N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Viveon Health Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.47%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Viveon Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.33% N/A -0.80% Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Viveon Health Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment operates provides environmental remediation services, rail Infrastructure services, and heavy civil construction services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

