ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 1,225,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,541,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,746. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

