Ink Protocol Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $490,150.11 and approximately $210.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00224514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00095295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

