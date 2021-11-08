Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $479,531.51 and $207.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00232976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00096334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

