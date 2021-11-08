Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IIPR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $274.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $144.41 and a 52 week high of $275.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,447. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

