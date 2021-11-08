Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,664. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 302,619 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

